CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

They’ve doubled (in prices)

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
mask-gloves-sanitizer-isolated-white-background-medical-products-personal-hygiene-prevention-viral-diseases

The prices of gloves, masks and other hygiene products which the public needs have sky-rocketed.

Some supermarket owners who spoke to Diyalog admitted that prices of these products were cheaper before the pandemic but said the reason for the hikes was the rise in the prices of goods imported.

They argued that importing goods had also become harder during the pandemic. “Prices have gone up because demand is high and production is low.

We are not the source of the price hikes. Not even the importing companies are. The problem is finding supplies,” they said.

Related posts

Russia slams US pressure on Turkey over S-400 purchase

CypriumNews Reporting

New Brexit deal agreed, says Boris Johnson

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkish MP demands ministers answer for ‘death to Jews’ children video

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.