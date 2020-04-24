They’ve doubled (in prices)

Cyprus Breaking News by CypriumNews ReportingApril 24, 2020 The prices of gloves, masks and other hygiene products which the public needs have sky-rocketed. Some supermarket owners who spoke to Diyalog admitted that prices of these products were cheaper before the pandemic but said the reason for the hikes was the rise in the prices of goods imported. They argued that importing goods had also become harder during the pandemic. “Prices have gone up because demand is high and production is low. We are not the source of the price hikes. Not even the importing companies are. The problem is finding supplies,” they said. Related