Italy follows Turkey’s drilling activities around Cyprus with concern

Italy follows with a lot of attention and concern developments regarding the dispatch of Turkish drillship Yavuz in Cyprus and is in close contact with the Greek Cypriot authorities on this issue a well-informed source has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Moreover, it noted that Rome is also in close contact with Italian energy company ENI, to assess the situation since as it has been announced the drilling of Yavuz will take place in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL consortium.

The source also said that the issue is expected to be discussed on Wednesday during the video conference of EU Foreign Ministers and on Thursday during the European Council video conference, adding that the EU is expected to take a position “with regard to another provocation by Turkey”.

Turkey is acting as one of the major stakeholders in energy developments in the region which is something that makes its relation with the other countries difficult, because what Ankara considers to be of its own sovereignty does not abide with the position of the other countries around the Mediterranean, the source added.

Furthermore it noted that Turkey’s action is taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic and while a lot of activities have been put on hold due to the situation.

This operation is extremely costly and Turkey is putting so much money in an activity with no economic return at this moment, the source said, adding that energy company ExxonMobil has postponed its activities for a year, while ENI and TOTAL plans for their activities in block 6 are being reconsidered due to the current situation.