Hancock: Human vaccine trials to start in UK this Thursday

Human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University are to begin on Thursday, health secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking at the daily 10 Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock announced he was providing £20 million to the Oxford team to help fund their clinical trials, with a further £22.5 million going to researchers at Imperial College London.

A vaccine for coronavirus is the breakthrough the world is waiting for. It would give mankind a way to beat the infection and save lives.

Lots of scientific groups in different nations are chasing this goal and health secretary Matt Hancock hopes the UK will be the one to succeed.

He’s promised £42.5m to fund two research groups here – one team at Imperial College London and the other based in Oxford.

The Oxford group, led by prof Sarah Gilbert, is to begin testing its vaccine in human volunteers this week.

Her team at the Jenner Institute set to work as soon as the genetic code or blueprint of coronavirus became available in January.

The vaccine uses a small section of this code packaged into a harmless virus. They hope that delivering this into the body will teach the immune system how to fight off the real disease, without it ever needing to become infected with coronavirus.

The plan is to test it on around 500 volunteers by mid-May and if that work proves successful, give it to thousands more volunteers.

Other groups, like Prof Robin Shattock and colleagues at Imperial, are using pieces of raw genetic code which, once injected into the body, should start producing bits of viral proteins which the immune system again can learn to fight.