[…] Borrell in contact with GCypriot and Greek authorities over Yavuz […]

The EU’s High Representative Josep Borrell and his team are in contact with Greek Cypriot and Greek authorities concerning the announced movements of the drilling vessel Yavuz and are following the evolution of the situation, Peter Stano, EEAS/Commission spokesman told CNA, when invited to comment on the developing situation.

The EEAS/Commission spokesman recalled the EU position on the issue of the drilling and stated that “there have been contacts between the High Representative and his team, and also partners from other countries of the EU on this issue. This is something that is being discussed. I can confirm that these contacts have been taking place both with the Greek Cypriot partners and also the Greek partners.”

Turkish drill ship Yavuz set sail on Sunday from the Turkish port of Taşucu, in the country’s southern coast, en route to a drilling target in Cyprus, while the vessel is accompanied by a Turkish frigate.

Ankara designated an area between blocks 6 and 7 in Cyprus’ EEZ for drilling activities from April 20 to July 18.

Turkey