Three more test positive in the TRNC

TRNC authorities said on Friday that another three people have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total there to 108.

One is a teacher who was making masks, the second a health care professions and third an individual who has come from Turkey on March 5.

Tracing is underway.

Regarding the supplies sent from South Cyprus through the bi-communal technical committee on health, officials said this concerned 1000 N95 masks and 3000 outer garments for health care professionals at the hospitals and 2000 chloroquine pills.

TRNC authorities also said they were extending the partial lockdown until April 30 as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

