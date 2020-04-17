TRNC: New tax on Internet Services is on the way

Internet Service Providers Association made a statement today.

We regret to share the tragicomical information that has just arrived in our union with you, our esteemed people.

Today, our Union representatives were called to negotiate under the name of ‘Special Communication Tax’ to implement a new tax, which is planned to be collected by the TRNC State, from all subscribers who purchase Internet access.

Although we do not know the exact details of the meeting and exactly what is planned, no matter how much we object to this situation on behalf of our customers and citizens, it is possible that all our subscribers will face a tax whose rate is not currently determined. As is known, our country is in the middle of the Covid-19 struggle like the rest of the world.

During this period, in recent months both TL depreciated against the dollar by 20%, and our revenues decreased by 30-50% on TL basis. Although our offices have been closed for 1 month, our technical teams have continued to work so that the Internet service, which is an essential service, is not interrupted.

Despite all this negativity and the bad economic situation we are in, all our members continue to be aware of their responsibilities, and they have left no stones unturned so that the internet service can reach our citizens without any problems.

While the State supports such badly and affected sectors, it is absolutely unacceptable in such a time for the Internet Service Providers Association to do the opposite with an additional tax. At today’s meeting, we will make it the public and will indicate that we do not find it right to apply such taxation to Internet Access services, which will be reflected as a raise to the customer.

Internet Service Providers Association