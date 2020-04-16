Chloroquine, PPE to be delivered to North Cyprus today

A quantity of chloroquine and personal protective equipment (PPE) are to be delivered to North Cyprus early this afternoon, the Greek Cypriot head of the bicommunal technical committee on health said on Thursday.

Leonidas Phylactou told CNA that 2000 chloroquine tablets and PPE will be handed over at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint following a request submitted by the Turkish Cypriot side.

The request was made by President Mustafa Akinci to President Nicos Anastasiades in a telephone conversation on Saturday.

Phylactou said that the bicommunal community had contact daily on the coronavirus outbreak.

“We handle requests from the Turkish Cypriots and these are satisfied to the extent that it is possible. They usually relate to medical issues and pharmaceuticals,” Phylactou said.

Speaking in his capacity as executive medical director of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, Phylactou said that CING had picked up pace in coronavirus testing so as to meet needs.

“Indicatively, yesterday we completed tests on 1200 samples. In total, so far CING has carried out more than 13,000 tests,” he said.

He said the drop in the number of cases given the large number of tests was a positive development.

As regards the tests for the 20,000 public and private sector employees, Phylactou said only those who have an appointment should go to the locations where samples are being collected.