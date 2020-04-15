Zygi community leader in U-turn on church attendance

Zygi community leader Georgia Michail has revoked an earlier announcement calling on the faithful to effectively break the lockdown and go to church on the morning of Good Thursday and Good Saturday for Holy Communion, CNA reports.

The Council had also said that members would be going from house to house in Zygi after midnight on Easter Saturday with the Holy Light — in violation of curfew rules.

Police have made clear there will be no relaxation in enforcement of the decrees in the run-up to Easter — which among other prohibit the faithful from attending church services.

And Archbishop Chrysostomos has repeatedly told the faithful to stay home and follow services on TV and the radio.

Zygi community leader’s U-turn followed what she said was “a new update”. She added that they have been asked not to deliver the Holy Light and that they had been informed that there will be no Holy Communion on Thursday and Saturday.

She asked residents to remain at home and comply with the measures.

In an announcement issued yesterday the Zygi council and the church committee of Apostolos Varnavas had informed residents that church services would be held without congregations because of the measures restricting movement.

But those who wanted to take Holy Communion should go to church at 9.30 am on Thursday and Saturday and wait outside. It even told them to take their ID and either send an SMS 8998 message or fill in the form and to keep a distance between them when lining up.

The council had also said that between midnight and 12.30 of Easter the president and members of the council would be going from house to house with the Holy Light and that residents could stand at the entrance of their homes.

Finally it warned that the Easter bonfire tradition (lambradjia) was strictly prohibited particularly this year.

