Two earthquakes were recorded off Karpaz on Wednesday.

The earthquakes were recorded by the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Turkey.

They occurred at 10:40 and 11:18 on Wednesday morning between the Karpaz peninsula and Hatay.

The first was of 4.7 magnitude and occurred at a depth of 8.7 km.

The second was measured at 4.5 magnitude at a depth of 13.8 km.

The report did not mention any disruption caused by the events.