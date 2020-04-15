Covid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in South Cyprus

NEW CASES / FATALITIES

33 more tested positive to Covid-19 in South Cyprus on Tuesday raising the total to 695 as concern mounts over the asymptomatic cases in the community. South Cyprus also counts 12 deaths from the virus.

Two people were discharged from Famagusta referral hospital yesterday as fewer admissions have been recorded in hospitals, giving the health system a break.

Relief in Yeroskipou as 112 locals and workers at Yeroskipou Municipality test negative to the virus.

Meanwhile, mass testing of workers in the private and public sector continues as the Health Ministry publishes an updated list of labs authorised to do tests.

Headlines on Tuesday were dominated by news of 12 positive cases identified at a well-known bakery‘s Aradippou production facility and at a popular Nicosia branch of a supermarket chain.

Officials and experts weighed in on the news:

MoH reassured that both companies followed protocol.

A top expert said there is no concern for the supermarket’s customers explaining why.

A health inspector from the MoH said that the virus cannot be transmitted through food.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

The UAE has sent an aid plane carrying eight metric tonnes of medical supplies to South Cyprus, benefiting nearly 10,000 healthcare professionals.

Meanwhile, a company has donated 19 ventilators for Nicosia Hospital’s new ICU.