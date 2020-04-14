Turkey sees 107 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 1,403

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 107 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,403.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 65,111 as 4,062 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following the virtual meeting of Coronavirus Science Board.

So far, a total of 4,799 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 33,070 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 443,626.

Turkey is currently treating 1,809 patients in intensive care units, according to Koca.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 121,800 people, and infected over 1.94 million, while more than 465,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.