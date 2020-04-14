CypriumNews

Three repatriation flights on Tuesday via Larnaca airport

Two arrivals and one departure are scheduled via Larnaca airport for Tuesday repatriating passengers to and from Cyprus stranded due to the coronavirus outbreak, the CNA reports.

The departure is scheduled for 10 am and will transfer to Athens 75 passengers on a Cyprus Airways plane.

A Cyprus Airways arrival is expected from Athens around 14:20 in Larnaca bringing 120 passengers to Cyprus.

An Aegean Airlines from London Heathrow is also expected to arrive around 17:00 carrying 116 passengers.

The inbound flights are transporting back to Cyprus people who had travelled abroad for professional, personal and medical reasons and students who belong to vulnerable groups.

