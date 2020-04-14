CypriumNews

German giant to broaden investment in Turkey

German company Bosch has decided to expand its investments in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province, the country’s industry and technology minister announced Tuesday.

The company will begin producing a next-generation high-pressure pump in its Bursa plant after an additional investment of 500 million Turkish liras ($75 million), Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.

A presidential decree on project-based support of Bosch’s latest investment, which is part of its ongoing efforts for the high-pressure fuel injector, was published in the country’s Official Gazette on Monday.

Bosch’s existing investment of 1.24 billion Turkish liras ($180 million) in Bursa will increase to 1.74 billion liras ($255 million) with the number of employees reaching 606, up from 314.

The facility is expected to produce 900,000 next-generation high-pressure pumps per year and cut down the current account deficit by $85 billion.

 

