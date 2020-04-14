5 Greek Cypriots dead of Covid-19 in New York metropolitan area

Another three Cypriots residing in New York have died for Covid-19, raising the total for the New York metropolitan area to five, the CNA reports.

The three were named as Stelios Kerveros born in Lefkara in 1951, Glafkos Sosilos also born in Lefkara aged 81, and 88 year old Kyriacos Papaserafim.

Two more had died earlier, 68-year-old Petros Antoniou from Avgorou who lived in New Jersey and died on Friday, and Panayiotis Panayioti from Kallepeia who died on April 5.

The United States count 587,000 Coronavirus cases and 23.644 deaths. New York has recorded more than 200,000 cases and over 10,000 dead.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and CDC’s Director Robert Redfield both support that the USA are nearing the peak of the pandemic, with Fauci forced to state in a press conference in the presence of US President Donald Trump that his statement that measures could have been taken earlier did not imply criticism to the president’s decisions.