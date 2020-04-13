CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Bishop denounces ‘disrespectful’ police who broke up Sunday liturgy in Peristerona

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting8
Bishop of Morphou Neophytos

Bishop of Morphou Neophytos said police officers who broke up a Peristerona liturgy that violated the lockdown decree on Sunday were ‘disrespectful’, philenews reports.

Of the 10 people police found during the check at Ayios Varnavas and Ilarionas church in Peristerona on Sunday, seven obeyed police instructions and departed and three chose to stay put to be fined 300 euros each.

In a sermon following the incident subsequently published on Morphou Bishopric’s YouTube account (see below), Neophytos called the officers ‘disrespectful’ for barging in during a reading of the gospel, and called on them to ask themselves whether they should answer to the law of the state or the law of god.

The bishop spoke of ‘intimidation of the faithful’ and insinuated disapproval of the policies pertaining to Easter of President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis.

In a bizzarre comment involving Bill Gates, the Bishop said that “if we don’t escape this disease (Coronavirus), then another awaits us around the corner; some accident perhaps or old age – if Bill Gates’ vaccines allow us to grow old.”

 

Related posts

Harry Dunn: Mum tells US diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas ‘sorry doesn’t cut it’

CypriumNews Reporting

Anastasiades: We accept political equality

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkey condemns the Greek Cypriot Administration’s presence at the NATO event

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.