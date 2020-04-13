Bishop denounces ‘disrespectful’ police who broke up Sunday liturgy in Peristerona

Bishop of Morphou Neophytos said police officers who broke up a Peristerona liturgy that violated the lockdown decree on Sunday were ‘disrespectful’, philenews reports.

Of the 10 people police found during the check at Ayios Varnavas and Ilarionas church in Peristerona on Sunday, seven obeyed police instructions and departed and three chose to stay put to be fined 300 euros each.

In a sermon following the incident subsequently published on Morphou Bishopric’s YouTube account (see below), Neophytos called the officers ‘disrespectful’ for barging in during a reading of the gospel, and called on them to ask themselves whether they should answer to the law of the state or the law of god.

The bishop spoke of ‘intimidation of the faithful’ and insinuated disapproval of the policies pertaining to Easter of President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis.

In a bizzarre comment involving Bill Gates, the Bishop said that “if we don’t escape this disease (Coronavirus), then another awaits us around the corner; some accident perhaps or old age – if Bill Gates’ vaccines allow us to grow old.”