Turkey sees 97 coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 1,198

Turkey on Sunday registered 97 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,198.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 56,956 as 4,789 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the ministry’s link for daily updates of coronavirus figures.

So far, a total of 3,446 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, Koca said.

He also said 35,720 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests hitting 376,100.

Turkey is currently treating 1,665 patients in intensive care units, according to the figures.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed some 110,000 people, and infected over 1.8 million, while more than 412,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.