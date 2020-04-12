Aid as planned, Commissioner says

South Cyprus Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou said on Sunday that “amid difficult times the Cyprus government remains focused on addressing humanitarian issues, rather than dealing with political considerations on the part of the government of the illegal regime in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus”.

Replying to a question by CNA, he said that humanitarian aid will be distributed to Greek Cypriots and Maronites as planned.

“During these difficult times for our country and for all humanity, we will not deal with political considerations arising from the new measures announced by the pseudogovernment of the occupation regime. We focus on the issue of providing humanitarian aid to all our compatriots” Photiou said.

He pointed out that the Greek Cypriot side has already taken measures towards this direction, by sending medicine and allowing Turkish Cypriots to access hospitals in south Cyprus.

South Cyprus Presidential Commissioner also pointed to a telephone conversation the President of South Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades had on Saturday with the Turkish Cypriot President in North Cyprus, Mustafa Akinci, during which President Anastasiades responded positively to a request by President Akinci to send medicine and protective wear, in the fight against coronavirus.

Photiou said moreover that he contacted the UN peacekeeping force, adding that humanitarian aid will be distributed next week as planned, to the enclaved and those who resettled in the Karpas peninsula and the Maronite villages.

On Tuesday, food supplies and medicine will be sent to Kormakitis, one of the Maronite villages. On Wednesday another humanitarian mission will deliver medicine in the Karpas peninsula and distribute to the beneficiaries allowances approved on April 8 by the Cabinet, due to the state of a quarantine imposed in the area.

South Cyprus Presidential Commissioner assured the enclaved and those who resettled in the Karpas peninsula and the Maronite villages that “we continue to stand by them and will try to resolve any problems they have, particularly during these crucial times” including any medical needs they may have.

The Government of North Cyprus announced that members of the UN peacekeeping force (UNFICYP), foreign diplomats, EU staff and members of international organizations will be barred from entering into the North but UN staff in the North are allowed to go South for a week over the Corona Virus. UNFICYP distributes aid and medical supplies to Greek Cypriots and Maronites residing in villages in North Cyprus.