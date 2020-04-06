40 Turkish Cypriots who has died from the CoronaVirus in England

40 Turkish Cypriots living in England died due to the coronavirus.

Nafiya Horozoğlu, the President of the Turkish Cypriot Youth Association of England, stated that the number of people who lost their lives due to the coronavirus increased to 40 with his statement on his personal social media account.

Nafiya Horozoğlu’s share is as follows:

For our 40 community members who lost their lives due to coronavirus in the UK

TURKISH CYPRIOTS WE LOSE IN THE UK

Elmaziye Kanlı (92), Mustafa Ahmet (89), Kâmil Ahmet (87), Ahmet Rasit, Yıldıray Faik (62), Şengül Besim, Mehmet Abdurrahman (78), Hasan Ali, Hüseyin Yusuf Şufta, Zülfiye Osman, Güney Osman Tarzan ( 77), Safi Levent (78), Mustafa Mehmet, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Mehmet Erdoğan (78), Rahme Erdoğan Tayip, Doğan Ahmet Konkurt (72), Arif Niyazi, Samime Bilginer (79), Çetin Çetinkaya, Serdar Bali (49), Tayfun Salih (54), Ahmet Kamil (62), Osman Mehmet (67), Özkan Hüseyin, Hatice Yusuf Veci (85), Türker Enver (63), Hilmi Mix, Rifat Hasan Rezvan, Hüseyin Kavaz, Sündüz Yusuf Ramadan, Ersin Mehmet Soyalan (75), Rifat Hassan Rezvan, Salise Demirağ (82) and Şakir Cemal.