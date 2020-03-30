TRNC: Overnight curfew comes into force

30 March 2020

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay announced decisions made by the Council of Ministers.

I want to inform the public about a few issues.

I want to remind you about supermarkets.

We suggested that municipalities should decide to close supermarkets and markets that do not comply with hygiene and distance rules. We also suggest for them to be more rigorous in this regard.

As of tomorrow, supermarkets will be closed by 20.00.

A full curfew will be applied between 21.00 and 06.00 in the morning from tomorrow.

Because our citizens have not heeded the warnings.

It was decided to collect whatever we have as hygiene items in the country, masks and gloves and stock them at a single centre.

We will determine what our capacity is based on the possible different scenarios.

We started and implemented the central quarantine program as of March 10. In the places where we started and applied quarantine, we host a total of 897 people, in 9 different centres.

In addition, new quarantine centres were prepared for TRNC citizens coming from abroad, and preparations were carried out especially in student halls of residence (dormitories). With the charter flights coming from Istanbul and Ankara in the coming days, the lack of the student halls of residence where those citizens will stay has been eliminated.

The necessary arrangements are being made by the disaster and emergency committee.

Audits were also carried out regarding the aid package distributions. Relevant institutions will come together and coordination will be provided for the fair distribution of aid from a single point.

A more central coordination will provide a fair distribution.

Our Ministry of Health will continue to conduct tests and will continue with their work.

As of now, we have lost 19 Turkish Cypriot to the virus, especially in the UK.

Condolences to the Turkish Cypriot people.

As a result of ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Health in our country, a total of 69 cases were detected. The approach is no better the more testing we do, but that of the testing done that is contact related.

We even tested immigration police officers who served on the days when positive cases entered the country.

It is important to separate and classify that from the figure of 60, 37 were citizens and 32 German.

Unfortunately, we have lost 1 German citizen so far.

3 people, 1 German are in intensive care. We know that a 40-year-old citizen is in serious condition because of being admitted to the hospital late.

A 53-year-old citizen is in intensive care because of illnesses such as diabetes.

We have 5 citizens who continue their treatment with in-home quarantine

20 of our citizens continue their treatment in the hospital and 12 of our citizens are continuing their treatment in the quarantine hotel.

I want to draw attention to this rather than the numbers. There is a team of 8 people within the Ministry of Health structure who are following up on those who have had contact (Covid-19).

This team is not testing everyone or randomly. People who are in contact especially and certain people are tested.

The negative results of the tests performed previously should not compromise anyone. The tests can be positive later.

I would also like to explain that the last two cases were positive and treatment continuing in intensive care, have been in contact with close relatives.

The treatment of our patients is carried out in separate rooms, in a professional manner.

Apart from these, with regard to our citizens coming from abroad and in quarantine, each of them will have to leave the hotels on different dates, between 1st to 9th April. These citizens will be tested before exiting.

When going from these centres to their homes, they will be within the guidelines of certain rules and will not be able to leave their homes for a week.

There are allegations in the press that our government made a rental agreement with a private hospital at a very high figure. No agreement has been made. The Council of Ministers has no such agreement. There may be a certain service purchased, but there is no agreed figure. The numbers circulating in the press are not correct.

Charter flights from to and from Turkey will be made. There will be charter flights to Istanbul on April 1 and to Ankara on April 4.

People arriving in the country will be placed under quarantine.

314 people were sent to Northern Iraq on 2 flights. From March 10th, 47,000 people left the country. 15, 438 people entered the country.

I would like for our municipalities to inspect the hygiene and distancing rules in the markets, please.

The state takes various measures, but we need social consciousness to be successful in the end. You must stay at home and isolate yourself.

I believe we will be successful in the coming period. Even in the most advanced countries of the world, together we observe how quickly the virus has spread to thousands of people.

If we are cautious, as an island country, if everyone is responsible, our lives will not be harmed, and loss of life will not increase.

For example, we have seen that queues were formed in front of the bank due to the payments today. Nobody should expect someone to bring order to the queues. Everyone should take their own precaution. Each should line up with distance rules.

You may have had this virus without symptoms. You may still be carrying the virus, so we increased the quarantine process to 22 days.

Treatment of 3 people continues and are dependent on the equipment, but we do not have a problem in the number of ventilators in our country. Except for the 3 people I mentioned, the treatment of the citizens who are treated in the hospital continues without any problems.

In the context of the hospitals, in terms of the number of beds, the capacity is counted not only in the public but also in private hospitals. We will know what our capacity is in the worst scenario.

We have 4 infection specialists and 7 chest diseases specialists working in our hospitals giving treatment.

We have a team that makes contact follow-up under the head of a head nurse.

The 2 cases revealed today are the spouse and child of a person who has been tested positive previously.

There is a similar situation in the Karpas region. If you test following a trail and at the right time with the right person, you will get the most appropriate management of it.

Everyone should see themselves as a potential virus carrier and isolate themselves accordingly.

We need to stop visits and loitering. Therefore, you can no longer go out on the streets after 9 pm saying it’s because I am going to the market. The law includes not only fines but also prison sentences. Both are valid. In other words, if the judiciary wants, it can apply both sentences.

The planes coming from Ankara and Istanbul are flights the state organises. It is the operation of a company. If there is a demand, there may be another flight from Istanbul to Ercan.

The council formed by the relevant coordination unit, district office and police director in the Karpaz region, held meetings and made decisions in close coordination with both the Mayor of Yeni Erenköy and the Mayor of Dipkarpaz.

There are requests from the Karpaz region to us. Since the banks did not open their branches, there was a shortage of money. We are working to solve this.

Necessary arrangements will be made and we will solve issues.

Contact cases within family surroundings will continue to be followed-up in the Karpaz region.

This decision is to prevent this from spreading further and to make it easier to identify. I don’t think it will last for long.

Bakanlar Kurulu kararlarını Başbakan Yardımcısı Kudret Özersay açıkladı.

İŞTE ÖZERSAY’IN AÇIKMALARINDAN SATIR BAŞLARI:

Bir kaç konuda kamuoyuna bilgi vermek istiyorum

Süpermarketler konusunda bir hatırlatmada bulunmak istiyorum.

Belediyelerin hijyen ve mesafe kurallarına uymayan süpermarket ve marketleri kapatma kararı almalarını önermiştik. Bu konuda daha titiz olmalarını öneriyoruz

Yarından itibaren süper marketler 20.00 itibariyle kapatılacak

Yarından itibaren gece 21.00 ile sabah 06.00 arasında tam sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanacak

Çünkü vatandaşlarımız uyarıları dikkate almıyor

Ülkemizde gerek hijyen maddeleri, maske ve eldiven stokunun ne olduğunu tek bir merkezde toplama yönünde karar alındı

Olası farklı senaryolara göre kapasitemizin ne olduğunu belirleyeceğiz.

Merkezi karantina uygulamasına 10 Mart itibariyle başlamıştık. Karantina uygulamasına başladığımız yerlerde toplamda 897 kişiyi misafir ediyoruz, 9 farklı merkezde

Buna ilaveten yurtdışından gelecek olan KKTC yurttaşları için yeni karantina merkezleri hazırlığı yapıldı özellikle öğrenci yurtlarında çalışmalar yapıldı. Önümüzdeki günlerde İstanbul ve Ankara’dan gelecek olan charter seferlerle gelecek yurttaşların kalacakları öğrenci yurtlarının eksiklikleri giderildi

Afet ve Acil yönetim kurulu tarafından gerekli düzenlemeler yapılıyor.

Yapılan yardım paketi dağıtımlarıyla ilgili de denetimler yapıldı. İlgili kurumlar bir araya gelerek, tek merkezden yardımların adil şekilde dağıtılması için bir koordinasyon sağlanacak

Daha merkezi ve daha adil bir dağıtım yapılması için koordinasyon sağlanacak

Sağlık Bakanlığımız testler yapmaya ve çalışmalarını sürdürmeye devam ediyor.

Şu an itibariyle özellikle İngiltere’de doğrulanmış olan 19 Kıbrıslı Türk kaybımız var virüs nedeniyle.

Kıbrıs Türk halkının başı sağolsun

Ülkemizde devam eden Sağlık Bakanlığı çalışmaları neticesinde toplamda 69 vaka tespit edildi. Ne kadar çok test yaparsak o kadar iyi yaklaşımıyla değil, temaslı durumlarla ilgili test çalışmaları yapılıyor.

Pozitif vakaların ülkeye giriş yaptığı günlerde görev yapan muhaceret polislerini dahi test yaptık

69 rakamın 32 alman 37 vatandaşımız şeklinde ayrım ve sınıflandırma yapmak mümkün

1 Alman vatandaşını kaybettik bugüne kadar maalesef

1’i alman 3 kişi yoğun bakımda bulunuyor. 40 yaşındaki vatandaşımızın hastaneye geç getirilmesinden ötürü durumunun ağır olduğunu biliyoruz.

53 yaşındaki vatandaşımızın diyabet gibi hastalıkları olması nedeniyle durumu yoğun bakımda

Ev karantinasında tedavisi devam eden 5 vatandaşımız var

20 vatandaşımız hastanede tedavisi devam ediyor 12 vatandaşımızın ise karantina otelinde tedavisi devam ediyor.

Rakamlardan ziyade şuna dikkat çekmek istiyorum. Sağlık Bakanlığı bünyesinde temaslı takibi yapan 8 kişilik bir ekip var.

Bu ekip herkese ya da tesadüfi şekilde test yapmıyor. Özellikle temaslı kişilere ve belirli başlı kişilere test yapılıyor.

Belli bir süre önce yapılan testlerde negatif sonuç çıkması kimseyi rehavete uğratmasın.Daha sonraki süreçte testler pozitif olabiliyor.

Son 2 vakanın da pozitif çıkan ve tedavisi yoğun bakımda süren hastanın yakın akrabaları olan ve temas halinde olan kişiler olduğunu da açıklamak istiyorum.

Hastalarımızın tedavileri ayrı ayrı odalarda, profesyonel bir biçimde sürdürülüyor.

Bunların haricinde özellikle yurtdışından gelen ve karantinada olan vatandaşlarımızla ilgili olarak, her birinin farklı tarihlerde otellerden çıkışı söz konusu olacak, 1-9 Nisan arasında bu vatandaşlarımızın karantinadan çıkışı var. Çıkış yapmadan önce bu vatandaşlarımıza test yapılacak.

Bu merkezlerden evlerine gidişlerinde belirli kurallar çerçevesinde olacak ve evlerinden de bir hafta boyunca çıkamayacaklar.

Basında bir özel hastaneyle hükümetimizin çok yüksek rakamlardan kira anlaşması yaptığına dair iddialar var. Bir anlaşma yapılmış değildir. Bakanlar Kurulu’nun böyle bir anlaşması yoktur. Belli bir hizmet alımı olabilir ama üzerinde anlaşılmış bir rakam yoktur. Basında dolaşan rakamlar doğru değildir.

TC’den ülkemize yada ülkemizden TC’ye charter seferler yapılacak. 1 Nisan’da İstanbul’a, 4 Nisan’da Ankara’ya charter seferler olacak.

Ülkeye gelecek olan kişiler karantina altında kalacak.

314 kişi 2 seferle Kuzey Irak’a gönderildi. 10 Mart itibariyle 47 bin kişi ülkeden çıkış yaptı. 15 bin 438 kişi ülkeye giriş yaptı.

Belediyelerimiz lütfen marketlerdeki hijyen ve mesafe kurallarını denetlesinler. Bunu rica ediyorum.

Devlet çeşitli tedbirler alır ama nihayetinde başarılı olabilmemiz için toplumsal bilince ihtiyacımız vardır. Evde kalıp kendinizi izole etmelisiniz.

Ben önümüzdeki dönemde başarılı olacağımıza inanıyorum. Dünyanın en ileri ülkelerinde dahi virüsün ne kadar hızlı şekilde binlerce insana yayıldığını hep birlikte gözlemliyoruz.

Eğer tedbirli olursak bir ada ülkesi olarak, herkes sorumlu olursa canımız yanmaz,can kayıplarımız artmaz.

Örneğin bugün ödemeler nedeniyle banka önlerinde kuyruklar oluştuğunu gördük. Kimse gelip birilerinin düzen sağlamasını beklemesin. Herkes kendi tedbirini almalı. Mesafe kurallarıyla sıraya girmelidir.

Semptomlar görülmeden, siz bu virüsü geçirmiş olabilirsiniz. Belki de halen virüs taşıyorsunuz bu nedenle karantina sürecini 22 güne çıkardık.

3 kişinin cihaza bağlı şekilde tedavisi devam ediyor ama ülkemizdeki ventilatör sayısında bir sıkıntımız yok. Belirttiğim 3 kişi haricinde hastanede tedavi gören vatandaşların tedavileri sorunsuz devam eder hiçbir eksikliğimiz yoktur.

Hastane bağlamında, yatak sayısı bağlamında, sadece kamunun değil, özel hastanelerinde kapasitesinin sayımı yapılıyor. Kötü bir senaryoda kapasitemizin ne olduğunu bileceğiz.

Hastanemizde 4 enfeksiyon uzmanı ve 7 göğüs hastalıkları uzmanı tedavi için çalışıyor.

Bir başhemşire başkanlığında temaslı takibi yapan ekibimiz var.

Bugün çıkan 2 vaka, daha önce pozitif çıkan bir kişinin eşi ve çocuğudur.

Karpaz bölgesinde de benzer bir durum var. İz takibiyle doğru zamanda ve doğru kişiye test yaparsanız en uygun yönetim uygulamış olursunuz.

Herkes kendisinin potansiyel bir virüs taşıyıcısı olarak görüp ona göre kendisini izole etmelidir.

Bu misafircilik, gezme tozma işlerine son vermemiz gerekir. Dolayısıyla artık gece 9’dan sonra ben markete gidiyorum diye de sokağa çıkamazsınız. Yasada sadece para cezası değil hapis cezası da var. İkisi de geçerlidir. Yani yargı isterse iki cezayı da uygulayabilir.

Ankara ve İstanbul’dan gelecek uçaklar devletin kaldırdığı uçaklar değil. Bir firmanın yapacağı operasyondur. Eğer talep olursa İstanbul’dan Ercan’a bir uçuş daha olabilir.

Karpaz bölgesinde ilgili koordinasyon birimi, bölge kaymakamı ile polis müdürü tarafından oluşan kurul, hem Yeni Erenköy belediye başkanıyla hem de Dipkarpaz belediye başkanıyla yoğun bir koordinasyon içerisinde toplantı gerçekleştirdiler ve kararlar ürettiler.

Bölgeden bize gelen talepler var. Bankalar şubelerini açmadığı için para sıkıntısı oldu. Bunun çözümü içinde çalışıyoruz.

Gerekli düzenlemeler yapılacak ve sıkıntıları açacağız.

Karpaz bölgesinde temaslı vaka takibi bir aile çerçevesinde devam ediyor.

Bunun daha fazla yayılmasını önlemek ve takibiyle tespitinin daha kolay yapılması için alınan bir karardı bu. Fazla uzayabileceğini düşünmüyorum.