TRNC PM Tatar defends government’s measures

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said the government was trying to manage the crisis with its different dimensions.

“The government is managing the crisis with the right steps taken at the right time,” said Tatar, speaking on a special programme on BRT on Thursday night.

Defending the measures adopted by the government, the Prime Minister said that the government had received the praise of everyone with the steps it has taken.

“It may be seen as not enough by some but this is the best we could do with the means at hand,” he said.

Pointing out that the support package worth 1bn Turkish Liras had been created as a result of the work done, Tatar said that a second and third package could be possible depending on the developments.

Tatar also hit back on those who criticized the package, arguing that everything was done transparently and that their priority was protecting the public’s health.

“The important thing is being able to see ahead. As you may understand this is not an easy thing to do but we shall push through until April. I believe that life will start returning to normal after that,” he said.

Tatar also said that it was not possible to use the money they didn’t have or make promises they couldn’t keep as this would create bigger problems in the future.

“I have a legal and constitutional obligation to pay the salaries of public servants as well as pensioners. In terms of social justice, the private sector can contribute but I need to look at what I have at hand. I don’t have such a relationship with the private sector,” he argued.

Regarding nationals from third-countries, Prime Minister Tatar said he sympathized with them but just did not have the resources to include them in the support package.

He said that including them in the support package could be considered once examining their remaining numbers in the country.

“However, the ultimate responsibility of these people belongs to those who invited them to work in this country,” Tatar noted.

On the issue of schools, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that they could not take any risks by opening schools too early.

“Classes will commence after we are a 100 per cent sure the virus is gone,” he added.

Tatar also defended his health minister Ali Pilli, stating that he had contributed greatly to the right steps being taken at the right time.

“Doctors should support Minister Pilli,” he stressed.

