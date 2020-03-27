Kudret Özersay: The state cannot watch everybody

Kudret Özersay Deputy prime Minister and Foreign Minister

The state cannot watch everybody, pursue those who go visiting, to sit, to chat, it’s in the hands of EVERYONE to prevent this epidemic. Those who act irresponsibly will pay a price to themselves, their families, their loved ones, and society. This is a kind of war, do we have to suffer casualties to understand the seriousness of the event? Look at the casualties in Italy and the world, isn’t it enough for us to understand?

Başbakan Yardımcısı ve Dışişleri Bakanı Kudret Özersay

Devlet herkesin başına bekçi dikemez, misafirliğe, oturmaya, muhabbete gidenin peşine düşemez, bu salgının önüne geçmek HEPİMİZİN elinde. Sorumsuzca hareket edenler kendilerine de ailelerine de, sevdiklerine de, topluma da bedel ödetirler. Bu bir nevi savaştır, olayın ciddiyetini anlamak için illa can kayıpları mı yaşayalım? İtalya’daki, dünyadaki can kayıplarına bakın, anlamamız için yeterli değil mi?