TRNC: Partial curfew details

Interior Minister Ayşegül Baybayrs has published the circular on the rules to be applied regarding the ‘partial curfew’ which is valid as of today.

Baybars announced the 13 articles and necessary telephone numbers.

1- As per Article 2 and related articles of Chapter 156, the Partial Curfew Order has been published in the Official Gazette on 22/03/2020. This ban came into effect at 23:00 on 23/03/2020 and will remain in effect for 14 days.

2- The Council of Ministers has exempted the private and public sectors, which are deemed to be essential and essential to operate with the Council of Ministers, which are stated below with the relevant decree, and their employees, who are obliged to work with these sectors, during office hours.

A- In this context, since 08/03/2020, all private sector organizations and personnel that have permission to and remain open and continue to work are not subject to the ban. They will continue to work. It is obligatory for private sector employers to provide their employees with a duty sheet specifying their job description and their work hours.

Open places;

Markets, pharmacies, pharmaceutical warehouses, bakeries, butchers, banks, oil stations, flour factories, water factories, milk and dairy processing companies, bottled gas filling and distribution organizations, private security services, internet service providers, organizations that will provide the continuity of imports, suppliers, organizations carrying out agricultural and animal activities, feed vendors, farmers, greenhouse farmers, vegetable wholesalers, animal husbandry, private clinics, private laboratories, private hospitals, auto rescue teams, private media institutions, dormitory services of private universities, emergency administrative staff, GSM and Organizations providing communication services, citrus harvesting teams, packaging personnel, accountants working directly with the Ministry of Finance, etc. Other places that are allowed to be kept open.

B- Those who work in public institutions and their institutions and affiliated sectors (including municipalities) will be given a permit/duty document indicating that they are publicly held by the relevant ministry.

Open institutions;

Ministry of Health and health personnel, Ministry of Finance and staff, hospitals, police, fire brigade, municipal, civil defence, district governorships, district security boards, prison guards, mukhtars, duty courts, BRTK, TAK, TÜK, KIBTEK, Dairy Institution, public universities essential Departments, current departments of the Ministries that are open and other staff called according in urgent need.

3- All sector employees are obliged to carry their special permit/duty documents and Id’s with them.

4- Apart from the services that are open or those who need go out for health reasons and those with individual permits, going out on the streets, walking in the parks, picnicking, holding barbecue parties, group activities, walking on the streets in groups, doing sports outdoors, training, car driving for leisurely touring and other activities are prohibited.

5- Law enforcement officers are empowered with this decree. Those who violate the decree will have committed a crime and may be sentenced to up to one year in prison or fines, or both.

6- The opening and closing of places in line with the requirements can be rearranged with the Council of Ministers, and penalties may be imposed on those who do not comply with the rules in the open places. It is obligatory to comply with the 2-meter rule in workplaces that are open for essential needs such as market, pharmacy, gas station, butcher, and bakery, adjustments must not be made that will not shorten the distance of 2 meters to these workplaces, and apply hygiene and disinfection conditions both inside and outside the workplace. Apart from this, the institutions that work in the private sector must protect the distance between the personnel to be employed by working (eg, leaving a space in packaging areas) and calling the necessary people essential in departments to work.

7- The permit/duty papers to be given to the employees in the private sector by their employers will be checked by the police officers with their ID’s.

8- All permit/duty papers in the public and private sector must be completed within the next 48 hours. The police were informed and commissioned in this regard.

9- If the police officers are not satisfied with the presented duty/permission documents, the persons concerned will be directed to the district governorships or police stations for permission.

10- Regarding businesses and businesses that were not explicitly permitted by the previous Council of Ministers’ decisions but were still operating; Those who go to house cleaning are forbidden to work. However, those who are compulsory patient / elderly caregivers and those who work for the purpose of water and electrical installation failures will be allowed. For this, if police officers decide during a check that there is a basic vital need, police can give permission but if it is a permanent requirement it will be necessary to obtain permission from the district governorate or the relevant police station.

11- Apart from these examples, those who are not commercial but need to go out in terms of humanitarian and health and those who need to notify, to be able to take public action (declaration etc.) must obtain permission from the relevant district governorships or police stations. This group are; Those who have an obligation to supply, medicines, food, etc. for quarantined children, elderly, sick and disabled people who are unable to leave the house.

12- As per the court order, those who have to present themselves at Police Stations are free to go out on the streets at specified times to do this. Those that have an order decided by a court to see their children need to show the court order.

13- The contact phone numbers for people requiring permits from their own district offices are given below, and a virtual (email) permit document will be issued.

List of Kaymakams

District Governorate of Nicosia

Tel: 0548 863 71 84

Famagusta District Governorship

Tel: 0533 869 07 69

Kyrenia District Governorship

Tel: 0548 859 29 01

Güzelyurt District Governorship

Tel: 0533 871 05 56

Iskele Governorship

Tel: 0542 855 11 79

Lefke District Governorate

Tel: 0542 850 02 07

Central Governorship

Tel: 0542 853 17 45

WHATSAPP MESSAGE LINES

For Nicosia: 0548 829 1051

For Famagusta: 0548 829 1052

For Kyrenia: 0548 829 1053

For Iskele: 0548 829 1054

For Güzelyurt: 0548 829 1055

For Lefke: 0548 829 1056