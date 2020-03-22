TRNC: Ozersay announces partial curfew from midnight tonight

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay made a new announcement this evening.

This additional measure will begin at midnight tonight, the 23rd of March 2020 and will remain in place for 14 days to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

“From midnight tonight, partial curfew will go into operation. But while this ban continues, we will still be able to go to the markets, pharmacies, gas stations, hospitals, and banks.

Within the measures we have taken so far, some private and public institutions will be able to continue their work. There will be a ban on guests visiting, home visits, sightseeing, picnics, training and more.

The police will be able to arrest anyone not complying, take them to the police station and start prosecution procedures”

Editors note: from Turkish “gezme tozma,” meaning, sightseeing, not to saunter about, gallivant, hang around (loiter) or walk out with…….ie: people.

Başbakan Yardımcı ve Dışişleri Bakanı Kudret Özersay

“Bu akşam gece yarısından itibaren kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı yürülüğe girecek AMA bu yasak devam ederken markete, eczaneye, benzinciye, hastaneye, bankaya gitmeye devam edebileceğiz. Bu çerçevede bazı özel ve kamu kurumları bugüne kadar aldığımız tedbirlerde olduğu gibi, çalışmalarına devam edebilecek. Misafirlik, ev ziyareti, gezme tozma, piknik, antrenman ve dahası yasak olacak, polis bu yasağa uymayanlar hakkında işlem başlatabilecek, tutuklayabilecek, karakola götürebilecek.”