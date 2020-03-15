Latest Decisions Itemised by Ozersay

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ozersay said:

“We made new decisions at the meeting and hardened the decisions we made before. It’s not just the government, it’s the citizen who should do his part. Everyone must act with responsibility to reduce the risk. As a government, we act on the principle of proportion. If conditions change, there could be a curfew.

There are 6 cases, 2 of the cases are TRNC citizens, but their health is fine.

As of yesterday, the intensity seen in the markets is dwindling. The police are intervening with various violations.

Such situations should be reported to the police.

In our country, universities and businesses will be kept closed until March 27, taking into account that entrances to TRNC from 71 countries are banned. A list is published below.

The ban for all citizens of those countries or arrivals from those countries will start at 20.00 on March 16. Even with immigration leave in our country. This ban does not apply to TRNC citizens and will continue until April 1, 2020.

We call on TRNC citizens in the UK not to leave the UK unless it is mandatory and not to come to the TRNC.

All measures taken regarding the ongoing quarantine at Salamis Hotel will be shared.

Supermarkets are returning to normal. Cooked food sections in the markets will be closed.

Those who do not comply with the 14-day observation restriction will be arrested by the police, taken to the observation center and held there. No one should leave their house unless they have to.

In order to continue imports to our country, a decision was provided so that goods can come from abroad. TIR’s will stay in the ports, the loads to be taken into the TRNC with a tow truck. Customs workers will continue their work to complete the customs operations.

The list of countries has bee extended to 71 A new ban was announced after a meeting by the TRNC Council of Ministers on Sunday. Explaining the new measures, TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Ozersay said; -A State of Emergency will be declared if conditions changes and everyone will be prevented from entering the country except citizens of the TRNC. -New students, those with resident and work permits will not be allowed into the country until March, 27. -Schools in the country will remain closed until March, 22. -British citizens with resident permit in the country will not be allowed entry into the country. The new ban will come into force on Monday, March, 16. China, South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, USA, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Hong Kong, Belgium, Singapore, Austria, Qatar, Bahrain, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Congo, Central African Republic, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, Mauritania, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Jordan, Lebanon.