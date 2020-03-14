TRNC Coronavirus restrictions

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Council of Ministers had an Extraordinary Meeting yesterday (12 March 2020) presided over by President Mustafa Akıncı in line with the calls made by the World Health Organisation and United Nations Secretary-General to put into immediate effect radical and aggressive measures regarding the widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in several parts of the world. The decisions taken at the Council of Ministers extraordinary meeting are as follows:

Akyar (Strovilia) and Yeşilırmak (Limnitis) crossing points have been closed until 22 March 2020. Metehan (Agios Dometios), Ledra Palace and Beyarmudu (Pergamos) crossing points will remain open. In addition to the previously-taken decision relating to Italy, Iran, Iraq, China and South Korea, entry of travellers from and citizens of these countries as well as of France, Spain, Germany, Greece, the USA, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Hong Kong, Belgium, Singapore, Australia, Qatar and Bahrain through all ports, including land, sea and Ercan airport, have been suspended. This measure will remain in place until 1 April 2020. TRNC citizens and those with legal residency travelling to the TRNC from these countries will be allowed entry. However, such persons will be required to self-isolate in their residences for a period of 14 days following their entry to the country. The Ministry of Health, in accordance with the Law on Communicable Diseases, will take all necessary measures as regards those who fail to abide by this requirement. All schools (including nurseries, universities, all educational facilities, private education centres and etude centres) will be closed until 22 March 2020. Moreover, all sporting, cultural and social activities in all schools have been suspended until 3 April 2020. All mass gatherings including cinema, theatre, concerts, festivals and others (such as public rallies) have been cancelled until 22 March 2020. All sporting competitions have been cancelled until 22 March 2020. Works to reschedule these events will be done so as to enable realisation of these competitions after this date. Processing of new applications for preliminary work permits for foreigners has been stopped until 22 March 2020. In line with the amendment made to the “Decree on the Regulation and Control of Goods and Services”, gloves, medical masks, disinfectants, antiseptics, and alcohols (excluding alcoholic beverages) have been declared as controlled items. The Ministry of Economy and Energy will take concrete measures against and penalise those who would attempt to mass-stock or sell these items for extortionate prices.

We strongly recommend our citizens to avoid travelling abroad unless absolutely necessary and to avoid places where high numbers of people gather.

More information can be obtained from the emergency numbers below.

TRNC Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs

+90 533 851 4006

TRNC Ministry of Health

+90 533 850 1188 +90 548 850 1188