Last night’s decisions will be detailed at meeting today

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said the Council of Ministers will meet today. Last night’s decisions will be detailed. Ozersay explained that issues such as how the banks, butchers, restaurant takeaway services, laboratories and the press operate will become clear at the meeting.

“We will discuss our decisions in consultation with the Head of the Central Bank, the General Manager of the Police, the Civil Aviation Office, the Immigration Office and many other relevant institutions and officials,”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ozersay said. “Of course, there will be unforeseen exceptions in practice, and as they are passed on to us, we will intervene and try to solve them immediately.”