Coronavirus: New measures announced, include restrictions on entry

South Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday announced a raft of new measures to contain the spread of coronavirus that includes entry restrictions to South Cyprus effective for 15 days, as from March 15. Closure of schools at all levels will be extended until April 10.

In a televised address, Anastasiades said that he was aware of the public concern and sense of insecurity because of the quick spread of the new epidemic and stressed that the government was determined to continue to take measures to mitigate the impact.

The first priority was public health and an associated priority was the survival of workers, businesses and vulnerable groups of the population.

There are 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Cyprus — on both sides of the green line — and there is no other option but to enforce additional measures, he added.

These are:

A. From 1 am on March 15 and for a period of 15 days to start with, entry will be prohibited to any citizen, irrespective of nationality, who does not belong to one of the following categories:

Cypriot citizens

Legal residents in the Republic of Cyprus

EU nationals or nationals of third countries who work in the Republic

Nationals of countries who are in a designated diplomatic service or mission under bilateral or international conventions.

Isolated cases of EU or third country nationals who have unavoidable professional obligations, provided they secure the relevant permission from the competent ministry

And

EU or third country nationals studying at educational institutions in the Republic of Cyprus

B. As regards crossing points between the government controlled and occupied areas, crossings will be permitted only for people who belong to one of the following categories

Cypriot citizens, Greek and Turkish Cypriots

Those who legally reside in the government controlled areas

Nationals of countries who are in a designated diplomatic service or mission under bilateral or international conventions

C. The closure of schools public and private will be extended to April 10

Minutes after the president’s address, the Cyprus Sports Association announced that gyms will be closed until April 10.

The president said that a full package of support measures for workers, companies and vulnerable groups of the population will be announced in the next few days.

