Coronavirus: All schools close in North Cyprus until March 15

All schools, public and private, at all levels close in North Cyprus until March 15 as a precaution against the coronavirus, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the North involving a German tourist was announced on Tuesday. Two confirmed cases were diagnosed in the South on Monday.

The measure in the North affects all educational institutions — from nurseries through to universities.

Teachers and academics have been advised not to travel abroad, while conferences and meetings in the educational sector are being postponed. School excursions and the practical training of hotel students has been postponed.