Italy Breaking News Health & Fitness
by CypriumNews Reporting5
Coronavirus: Whole of Italy put on lockdown

The whole of Italy is being put on lockdown as the country tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

All public gatherings will be banned, sports events are suspended, and movement is being restricted across the country.

Italy is the worst-hit nation in Europe with 463 virus-related deaths, an increase of almost 100 in a 24-hour period, and more than 9,000 confirmed infections.

Around 60 million people will now effectively be placed under quarantine by the strict measures which had already been introduced in northern and some central areas over the weekend.

More than 300 of the fatalities are in Lombardy – one of five regions which were already in lockdown.

