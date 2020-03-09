Coronavirus: Whole of Italy put on lockdown

The whole of Italy is being put on lockdown as the country tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
All public gatherings will be banned, sports events are suspended, and movement is being restricted across the country.
Around 60 million people will now effectively be placed under quarantine by the strict measures which had already been introduced in northern and some central areas over the weekend.
More than 300 of the fatalities are in Lombardy – one of five regions which were already in lockdown.