Coronavirus closing crossing points

Temporary suspension of Ledra Street, Deryneia, Lefka and Astromeritis roadblocks for a period of seven days.

According to the information obtained, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiadis also informed Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. However, no official announcement has yet been made in this direction.

It was announced by the Minister of Health Konstantinos Ioannou in the south of Cyprus as one of the additional measures against the deadly Coronary virus.

In the statements he made after the end of the cabinet, Ioannou announced that it would be done for more effective control.

The National Crisis Management Center was also established in the south.

