Turkey quarantines its citizens returning from Iran

Turkey will quarantine for 14 days its citizens returning from Iran amid coronavirus fears, the Turkish health minister said on Tuesday.

Fahrettin Koca said a total of 132 Turkish citizens, who landed in the capital Ankara from Iran on Tuesday, have been quarantined and they will remain in a hospital for 14 days.

He said all Turkish citizens, who want to return from Iran, will be subject to 14-day quarantine.

“No coronavirus cases were found in Turkey,” the minister said, adding maximum efforts are being made to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the country.

Iran has so far reported 14 deaths from the coronavirus, with 95 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has sounded global alarm with China reporting 2,663 deaths from the outbreak, with health experts grappling to find a cure.

Outside mainland China, the coronavirus has spread to more than 25 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.