Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

Egypt Breaking News
Hosni Mubarak

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in Cairo at the age of 91.

Hosni Mubarak was president of Egypt for 30 years
Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt.

He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and was freed in March 2017.

His death was confirmed by Egyptian state news on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Al-Watan website reported that he died at a military hospital.

Mubarak underwent surgery in late January.

His son Alaa said on Saturday that Mubarak remained in intensive care.

