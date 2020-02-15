CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

The Archbishop of Cyprus greets the new Ambassador of Greece

Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting7
The Archbishop of Cyprus greets the new Ambassador of Greece 1

The new Ambassador of Greece to Cyprus Theocharis Lalakos had his first official meeting with Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus on Friday, February 14, at the Holy Archbishopric of Cyprus.

At their meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, they had the opportunity to exchange views primarily on the national issue and the ongoing Turkish occupation of the island.
The new ambassador confirmed to the Archbishop that Greece is constantly monitoring all developments regarding Turkey’s illegal drilling in the Cyprus EEZ and its generally challenging stance in the Mediterranean. He further assured the Primate of Cyprus that Greece will always be a supporter of the laws of Cypriot Hellenism.
The Archbishop welcomed Mr. Lalakos to Cyprus, assuring him that he would always be at his disposal.

Source: Church of Cyprus

Related posts

Brit Thrown off Bus at Metehan After New Visa Rules Error

CypriumNews Reporting

Greek Cypriot man held in the north for fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car

CypriumNews Reporting

Kivanc Houssein RIP

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.