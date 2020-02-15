The Archbishop of Cyprus greets the new Ambassador of Greece

The new Ambassador of Greece to Cyprus Theocharis Lalakos had his first official meeting with Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus on Friday, February 14, at the Holy Archbishopric of Cyprus.
At their meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, they had the opportunity to exchange views primarily on the national issue and the ongoing Turkish occupation of the island.
The new ambassador confirmed to the Archbishop that Greece is constantly monitoring all developments regarding Turkey’s illegal drilling in the Cyprus EEZ and its generally challenging stance in the Mediterranean. He further assured the Primate of Cyprus that Greece will always be a supporter of the laws of Cypriot Hellenism.
The Archbishop welcomed Mr. Lalakos to Cyprus, assuring him that he would always be at his disposal.
Source: Church of Cyprus