CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

International conspiracy protested in Cyprus and Australia

Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting3
International conspiracy protested in Cyprus and Australia 1

The 15 February international conspiracy against Kurdish people’s leader Abdullah Öcalan was protested in Cyprus and in the Australian city of Melbourne.

Greens Party President Georgios Perdikis and Kurdish Cypriot friends joined the protest action organized by the Kurds in the Dali district of Cyprus.

Activists marched to the Greek Consulate in Nicosia early in the morning.

In the march attended by hundreds of people, slogans were chanted in support of Öcalan and against the Turkish state.

When the activists arrived in front of the Turkish consulate, they left a black wreath here and condemned Greek complicity in the plot.

Theofilos Kurdish Cultural Center Member Fatma Jirki demanded the freedom of Öcalan.

International conspiracy condemned in Australia

The international conspiracy was condemned in Melbourne, Australia. A video about the process that lead to the conspiracy was screened.

ANF News

Related posts

Turkish FM says ‘no step back on Russian S-400 deal’

CypriumNews Reporting

“We struggle for a solution that guarantees the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people”

CypriumNews Reporting

62 year old convict found dead in Nicosia prison

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.