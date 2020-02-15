International conspiracy protested in Cyprus and Australia

The 15 February international conspiracy against Kurdish people’s leader Abdullah Öcalan was protested in Cyprus and in the Australian city of Melbourne.

Greens Party President Georgios Perdikis and Kurdish Cypriot friends joined the protest action organized by the Kurds in the Dali district of Cyprus.

Activists marched to the Greek Consulate in Nicosia early in the morning.

In the march attended by hundreds of people, slogans were chanted in support of Öcalan and against the Turkish state.

When the activists arrived in front of the Turkish consulate, they left a black wreath here and condemned Greek complicity in the plot.

Theofilos Kurdish Cultural Center Member Fatma Jirki demanded the freedom of Öcalan.

International conspiracy condemned in Australia

The international conspiracy was condemned in Melbourne, Australia. A video about the process that lead to the conspiracy was screened.

ANF News