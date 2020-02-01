Possible coronavirus incident in South Cyprus

South Cyprus Ministry of Health has announced that they are looking into a possible coronavirus incident at Nicosia Hospital.

A 22-year-old Chinese citizen living in South Cyprus appears to have presented symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus following a recent trip to China.

The patient was transferred to Nicosia General Hospital to conduct the necessary checks, where doctors eliminated the possibility of Type A flu.

The man will be kept in hospital for observation in a specially modified room while further tests are being conducted.

The Ministry emphasized that this is a suspected incident and not a confirmed one, and will keep the public informed on further developments.

Meanwhile, the European Union has amended instructions to member-states, calling them to examine passengers arriving from any China location and not only Wuhan district as was the case before.