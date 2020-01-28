Yasar Halim has passed away

Mr.Halim moved to London in 1962 at the age of 19. He opened his shop in 1981.

Bringing a lot of Cypriot products to London, he catered for the whole Cypriot community.

Yaşar Halim, which is considered as one of the most successful businesses of not only the ethnic market but also the food sector, was shown as ‘One of the top 100 markets in the world’ by ‘Retail Week’, which was shown as one of the most important reference sources of the food industry in 2014.

Yaşar Halim Supermarket, which has become one of the symbols of Haringey, where the first market is located, has become the first shopping address of thousands of consumers living in various regions of London and England, especially the Greek and Turkish Cypriots who are longing for their country.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.