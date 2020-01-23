Taçoy: “If there is a pirate state on the island, it is the Greek Cypriot leadership”

Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy reacted to the Greek Cypriot Administration which evaluated Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean as “piracy” and said that if there is a pirate state on the island, it is the Greek Cypriot leadership.

The Greek Cypriot Administration made a statement previously and condemned the activities of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean following the Yavuz drilling vessel reverting to Lefkoşa-1 area for its new drilling work.

In a message through his Twitter account, Taçoy reacted to the Greek Cypriot Administration regarding their claim “Turkey is turning into a pirate state in the Eastern Mediterranean”. Taçoy stressed that the Turkish Cypriot people will continue their path with Turkey and added: “We will never allow violation of our rights.”