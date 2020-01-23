Anastasiades asks Merkel to convey message to Erdogan

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to convey a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the immediate termination of Turkish activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, while calling on Turkey to conform with the relevant European Council decisions and Conclusions.

According to an announcement, President Anastasiades, who is attending in Jerusalem the 5th World Holocaust Forum, had on Thursday morning a telephone conversation with Chancellor Merkel ahead of her visit to Turkey.

Anastasiades reiterated his determination and readiness for the resumption of settlement talks, far from any threats, that would lead to a Cyprus settlement, it is added.

The announcement also says that Merkel assured Anastasiades that she would convey his message to President Erdogan, while underlining the position of the EU. The German Chancellor said finally that she would inform the Anastasiades about the outcome of her meeting with Erdoğan in the next few days.