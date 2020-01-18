Erdoğan : “We are committed to protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriot people in the TRNC”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the participants at the “2019 Annual Evaluation Meeting.”

Erdoğan pointed out that they are following the hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with a diplomacy which will contribute to both peace and prosperity.

Stating that they do not allow the initiatives to exclude Turkey and the TRNC from the energy equation in the region, Erdoğan said:

“We are determined to protect both our interests in our continental shelf and the rights of Turkish Cypriot people in the TRNC. Our high technology drilling vessels Fatih and Yavuz continued their activities for our country and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 2019. I hope we will receive good news from these works in the near future.”