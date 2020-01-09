Book lists Varosha as one of world’s mysterious places

In the book “Atlas of Improbable Places: A Journey to the World’s Most Unusual Corners” published by Aurum Press, Travis Elborough and Alan Horsfield list the abandoned Cyprus resort of Varosha in Famagusta — which has been under Turkish military control since 1974 — among the world’s most mysterious places, according to the Mail Online.

The Mail writes that the Argo Hotel in Varosha was a favorite among the 60’s jet-setters with the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, and Richard Burton staying there, and the resort itself was often called the “French Riviera of Cyprus”.

A ghost city since 1974, Varosha remains out of bounds.

Varosha is listed under the “Deserted Destinations” section of the book. Other interesting locations mentioned are an ancient chapel on the side of a cliff, the Sanctuary of Madonna della Corona, found under “Architectural Oddities”, the Hill of Crosses in northern Lithuania under “Otherworldly Spaces”, and the Kingdom of Redonda, an uninhabited Caribbean island under “Floating Worlds”.