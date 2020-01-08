CypriumNews

Andrea Liotatis the Magician passed away

Sadness hits in the world-famous family of Cypriot magicians and illusionists Liotati, after the death of Andreas Liotati, who “passed away” on the morning of Wednesday, December 8, 2020.

The master magician presented his art in major shows overseas such as London, Moscow, Zurich, Athens, Thessaloniki, Las Vegas, Beijing, Stockholm, Brussels, Sydney, Melbourne, Tehran, Moldova. Andreas Liotatis became known to the Grwek Cypriot public from his appearances on major television programs in Cyprus.

What made him stand out and loved by the world is his simplicity with his audience and his unique humor, which combined with his magic technique made him one of the most beloved magicians on the island.

His 5 sons, 1 daughter and grandson followed his footsteps into the world of magic. His eldest daughter and wife helped the show behind the scenes.

