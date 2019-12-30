CypriumNews

Çavuşoğlu: ‘Greek Cypriots need to settle their issues with the TRNC in advance’

by CypriumNews Reporting7
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed ‘Greek Cypriots need to settle their issues with the TRNC in advance’.

Çavuşoğlu stated at an event in which he participated in Antalya that Turkey is an important actor in international issues and touched upon the drilling activities in the Mediterranean. Çavuşoğlu said: “Greek Cypriots need to settle their issues with the TRNC in advance. We sent two drilling ships in order to defend the rights of the TRNC against those who disregard these rights and we changed the balances. We bypassed their games and we are bypassing all the games one by one.

