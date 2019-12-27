George Michael’s sister found dead on Christmas Day – the third anniversary of singer’s death

George Michael’s sister was found dead at her home on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the singer’s death.

Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was discovered at her home in Hampstead, northwest London, on the evening of 25 December by her sister Yioda Panayiotou.

Her death comes exactly three years after her brother George was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day in 2016, at the age of 53. He died of natural causes.

John Reid, the lawyer running Michael’s music firms, told Sky News on behalf of the family: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

“We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time.”

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19.35 on Wednesday 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.