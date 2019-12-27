Case regarding properties of Barutçuzade Ahmet Vasıf Efendi Foundation in South Nicosia to be carried to ECHR

Lawyer Murat Metin Hakkı stated that domestic remedies regarding the properties of Barutçuzade Ahmet Vasıf Efendi Foundation in South Nicosia have been exhausted therefore the case will be carried to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Adding that Vasıf Efendi Foundation is the foundation which filed the first pilot property case in the context of domestic law, Hakkı said “If this case is won at the ECHR, many similar cases will be filed and in the long term the Greek Cypriot Administration will be forced to establish a similar commission to the Immovable Property Commission in the TRNC.

Stressing that similar cases have also been filed at Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos district courts on this issue, Hakkı said that he also aimed to carry them to the ECHR.