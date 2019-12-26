Turkish Cypriots have same rights as Greek Cypriots over resources in east Med

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has said that Turkish Cypriots have repeatedly reached out to explore energy resources together with Greek Cypriots, but that the Greek Cypriot side has never accepted these proposals.

In an interview on private broadcaster TGRT Haber on Dec. 25, Tatar said that Turkish Cypriot people had the same rights as Greek Cypriots over the resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tatar said that many international agreements were in force and displayed that Cyprus has two owners, but that the Greek Cypriots did not want to accept it and did not accept a partnership with Turkish Cypriots.

Pointing to the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya, Tatar noted that Turkey had foiled the plans of Western countries by signing this agreement.

Highlighting the importance of relations between Turkey and North Cyprus, Tatar said that relations between the two countries will develop further and that the Turkish Cypriot people will benefit economically from the development of these relations.

Tatar thanked Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the government and the Turkish Armed Forces on behalf of the works and agreements made for the future and dignity of the Cypriot people.

In 1983, TRNC was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K., ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

Tatar might challenge incumbent Mustafa Akıncı but no announcement yet.