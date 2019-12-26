Russia and Turkey extended talks on Syria-Libya in quest for compromise

Talks in Moscow between a Turkish government delegation and Russian diplomats lasted for three days, much longer than expected, as the two sides tried to find compromises on Syria and Libya, the Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday.

A Turkish delegation traveled to Russia on Monday for talks on Syria, following reports that Russian-backed attacks there were forcing tens of thousands more Syrians to flee toward Turkey.

Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday that Russia would work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with the Turkish delegation in Moscow and that Ankara expected this promise to be kept.