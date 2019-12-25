2019 Christmas & New Year Message from the Mufti of Cyprus

As the Mufti of Cyprus, I would like to convey our Christmas Greetings to the Religious Leaders of Cyprus and all the faith communities celebrating. I pray for the healing of the wounds of our island and our peoples. May the New Year be blessed and bring an end to the suffering of all regardless of their ethnic origin and faith.

Let us pray for an end to all conflicts, violence and wars, poverty, hunger and sickness.

Let us all commit to working with one another with a renewed conviction for a just and peaceful world where everyone can coexist in safety based on the values of mercy, compassion, and forgiveness derived from our religious teachings.

Prof. Dr. Talip Atalay

Mufti of Cyprus