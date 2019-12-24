Rain and thunderstorms across the island, yellow alert still in effect

Today there will be local showers and thunderstorms island-wide with the Met Service’s yellow alert in effect until 16:00 in the afternoon. Snow is also expected to fall today as well as tonight.

Temperatures today will be 18 C inland and on the coast and 11 C in the mountains, while tonight temperatures will drop to 10 C inland, 11 C on the coast and 2 C in the mountains.

On Christmas day there will be isolated showers and/or thunderstorms and snow in the mountains.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday and snow will fall in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly below average levels for the time of year.