Akinci Message for Christmas

Mustafa Akinci
A Message from Turkish Cypriot President (TRNC) for Christmas and New Year.
Merry Christmas to those celebrating and happy new year to all. May 2020 be the year that hard work, commitment, and determination pave the way to peace and stability on our island and in the region.

Καλά Χριστούγεννα σε εκείνους που γιορτάζουν και χρόνια πολλά σε ολούς. Το 2020 να είναι η χρονιά που η σκληρή δουλειά, η δέσμευση και αποφασιστικότητα να ανοίξουν τον δρόμο για ειρήνη και σταθερότητα στο νησί και στην περιοχή.

