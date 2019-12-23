Ayvasıl Martyrs commemorated

Ayvasıl (Türkeli) Martyrs were commemorated with a ceremony held in Türkeli yesterday (22nd December). The ceremony was held at Ayvasıl Martyrdom which was built in memory of the 21 Turkish Cypriot civilians who were killed by the Greek Cypriot-Greek attacks on 23 December 1963.

The ceremony was held with the participation of President Mustafa Akıncı, Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Narin Şefik, the Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Zorlu Töre, other Deputies, representatives of the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Commandership (KTBK) and the TRNC Security Forces Commandership (GKK) as well as political parties and some non-governmental organizations, students, families of the martyrs and other government officials.